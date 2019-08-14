Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 15, 2019 Français

Prime Minister's Office

Aug 14, 2019, 20:36 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Fredericton, New Brunswick


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Member of Parliament for Fredericton Matt DeCourcey and Mayor of Fredericton Mike O'Brien to discuss federal funding for flood mitigation.



Carleton Street Armoury

10 Carleton Street



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.

Dieppe, New Brunswick


5:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the official ceremony for National Acadian Day and will deliver remarks. Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Mélanie Joly will be in attendance.




Place 1604

Dieppe City Hall Complex

243 Gauvin Road               




Notes for media:



  • Open coverage        
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:15 p.m.


6:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in Le Grand Tintamarre.



Place 1604

Dieppe City Hall Complex


243 Gauvin Road 



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage        
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:15 p.m.

PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

