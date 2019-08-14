Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 15, 2019 Français
Aug 14, 2019, 20:36 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Fredericton, New Brunswick
|
11:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with Member of Parliament for Fredericton Matt DeCourcey and Mayor of Fredericton Mike O'Brien to discuss federal funding for flood mitigation.
|
Carleton Street Armoury
|
10 Carleton Street
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Dieppe, New Brunswick
|
5:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the official ceremony for National Acadian Day and will deliver remarks. Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Mélanie Joly will be in attendance.
|
Place 1604
|
Dieppe City Hall Complex
|
243 Gauvin Road
|
Notes for media:
|
|
6:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in Le Grand Tintamarre.
|
Place 1604
|
Dieppe City Hall Complex
|
243 Gauvin Road
|
Notes for media:
|
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article