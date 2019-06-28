Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, June 29, 2019

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Osaka, Japan


8:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Lima Group.



International Exhibition Center



Note for media:




  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


9:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Leader's Side-Event on Women's Empowerment.



International Exhibition Center



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage 


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Session III.



International Exhibition Center



Note for media:




  • Pooled coverage at beginning of the session


11:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.



International Exhibition Center



Note for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


11:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in.



International Exhibition Center



Note for media:




  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


12:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Luncheon, Working Session IV, hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.



Closed to media.


1:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Summit Closing Session.



Plenary Room, Ground Floor

International Exhibition Center



Note for media:




  • Host broadcast only


3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. 




Press Briefing Room D, 3rd Floor 


International Media Center


International Exhibition Center



Note for media:



  • Open coverage


8:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will depart for Ottawa. 




Closed to media.

Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, June 29, 2019

