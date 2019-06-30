Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, July 1, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, June 30, 2019

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

10:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Riverside South Community Association Canada Day Celebration event.


Claudette Cain Park


660 River Road



  • Open coverage
  • Media should arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. and should present themselves at the entrance of the south parking lot, at the corner of River Road and Earl Armstrong Road.


11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the Canada Day Noon Show. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks. The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez will be in attendance.



Parliament Hill



  • Open coverage
  • Media should arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.


11:51 a.m.

A brief interview with the Prime Minister will be broadcast live on Radio-Canada.


11:53 a.m.

A brief interview with the Prime Minister will be broadcast live on CBC.

