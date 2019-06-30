Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, July 1, 2019

Ottawa, Ontario





10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Riverside South Community Association Canada Day Celebration event.







Claudette Cain Park



660 River Road







Notes for media:









Open coverage

Media should arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. and should present themselves at the entrance of the south parking lot, at the corner of River Road and Earl Armstrong Road.







11:45 a.m. The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the Canada Day Noon Show. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks. The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez will be in attendance.









Parliament Hill









Notes for media:









Open coverage

Media should arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.







Media appearances







11:51 a.m. A brief interview with the Prime Minister will be broadcast live on Radio-Canada.





