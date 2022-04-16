MEDIA ADVISORY - IT'S TIME TORONTO!

Entertainment: Tyler Shaw, First Up with RBCxMusic artist NOA, Wali Shah - Spoken Word Poet, Saraphina Violin, Bryn and hosted by Youtuber and comedian Zaid Ali. The event will end the night with spectacular fireworks from the top of City Hall.

2022 sponsors include: Sobeys/FreshCo, Maple Lodge/Zabiha Halal,TD, RBC, Torys, Oxford Properties and Maxwell Realty.

ABOUT FAST IN THE 6

Fast in the 6 is a free evening of food, fun and fireworks, coinciding with Ramadan, to celebrate the diversity of our great city through the common experience of the breaking of the fast. Founded by Toronto philanthropists, Dany and Lisa Assaf, the event affirms the city's leadership as a major global centre of both social and economic opportunity. Fast in the 6 is open to Torontonians and GTA of all backgrounds to share in the spirit of the breaking of the fast, which is common to many heritages, and to enjoy a fun evening of entertainment. Dany is also the author of the recent book: Say Please and Thank You and Stand in Line. For more information, visit www.fastinthe6.com and follow @fastinthe6. Interviews are available with Dany and Lisa Assaf upon request.

