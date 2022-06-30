MEDIA ADVISORY - It's ON at Ontario Place This Summer

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Place is excited to officially kick off its Summer programming with something for everyone! Ontario Place is your go to escape this summer, with a schedule full of live music, a new inflatable water park, outdoor yoga in Trillium Park, movies at the Cinesphere, Segway tours, contemporary art installations, Imagination Playground, volleyball, festivals, concerts at Budweiser Stage, several food options including casual dining on Vista Eatery's scenic patio and more.

Ontario Place has partnered with Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Festival (TUJF) and SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival for a 2nd year to bring you this live music festival at their beautiful waterfront location. The Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival will begin July 7th and run through to August 28th. Performances will take place Thursdays through Sundays and feature a diverse range of live performances from Indigenous artists, a cappella groups, award-winning jazz musicians and more. Each performance has been curated in collaboration with the partners. Thursdays and Sundays are programmed by TUJF, a non-profit organization that creates developmental opportunities for youth and emerging musicians in Canada. Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons are programmed by SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival, Canada's premier festival dedicated to celebrating Canadian and International vocal artists with a focus on a cappella music. Saturday evenings will feature Indigenous artists curated by Elaine Bomberry and organized by TUJF.

The festival takes place in Trillium Park and is free! Guests are invited to come down and grab a seat on the lawn or bring a blanket, lawn chair or umbrella.

The Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival is supported by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Place and its partners continue to offer a variety of activities this summer that the whole family can enjoy, including several FREE options such as weekend outdoor yoga classes in Trillium Park, volleyball courts, Imagination Playground or check out some outdoor art such as 1000 Faces, ambient aerial performances by Hercinia Arts Collective or a self- guided tour in partnership with ArtWorxTO. For those little and big adventure seekers, beat the heat and bring on the fun at Ontario Place's new attraction, Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark - Ontario's largest, tallest, most exciting water experience! Book a Segway tour, host a bonfire at one of their fire pits or catch a movie at Cinesphere. For more information on all the activities happening at Ontario Place this summer, check here.

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto. From attending an event, enjoying our onsite activities or the skyline — Ontario Place is a gathering space for everyone in the province and home to the iconic Cinesphere, the first permanent IMAX® theater in the world.

For more information about Ontario Place, please visit http://ontarioplace.com .

Follow Ontario Place on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram , use the hashtag #OntarioPlace and #Cinesphere to share your experience.

SOURCE Ontario Place

For further information: Media Contacts: Karen Nussbaum, 416-301-3193, [email protected]