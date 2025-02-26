Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in the Municipality of the County of Kings Français

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Feb 26, 2025, 09:00 ET

COLDBROOK, NS, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants and His Worship Dave Corkum, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings.

Date:

Thursday, February 27, 2025


Time:

10 a.m. AST


Location:

Council Chambers, Municipal Complex

181 Coldbrook Village Park Drive

Coldbrook, Nova Scotia, B4R 1B9

