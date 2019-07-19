Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Renous Français
Jul 19, 2019, 13:00 ET
RENOUS, NB, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Tom Donovan Arena with Patrick Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Southwest Miramichi–Bay du Vin on behalf of on behalf of Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.
Date:
Monday, July 22, 2019
Time:
5:00 p.m. ADT
Location:
Exterior Event
