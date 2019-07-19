Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Renous Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jul 19, 2019, 13:00 ET

RENOUS, NB, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Tom Donovan Arena with Patrick Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Southwest Miramichi–Bay du Vin on behalf of  on behalf of Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

Date:

Monday, July 22, 2019


Time:

5:00 p.m. ADT


Location:

Exterior Event
2 Young Street
Renous, New Brunswick 

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Bruce Macfarlane, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, Bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Renous

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jul 19, 2019, 13:00 ET