Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding fibre optic cable with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister of Community and Government Services.

Date:

Monday, August 19, 2019
   

Time:

10:00 a.m. [EDT]
   

Location:

Nunavut Arctic College - Cafeteria
 

502 Niqunngusiariaq
 

Iqaluit, Nunavut

