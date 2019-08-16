Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding fibre optic cable with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister of Community and Government Services.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. [EDT] Location: Nunavut Arctic College - Cafeteria 502 Niqunngusiariaq Iqaluit, Nunavut

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Mustafa Eric, Communications Specialist, Community and Government Services - Government of Nunavut, 867-975-5406, MEric@GOV.NU.CA; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

