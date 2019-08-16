Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit Français
Aug 16, 2019, 10:00 ET
IQALUIT, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding fibre optic cable with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister of Community and Government Services.
Date:
Monday, August 19, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. [EDT]
Location:
Nunavut Arctic College - Cafeteria
502 Niqunngusiariaq
Iqaluit, Nunavut
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Mustafa Eric, Communications Specialist, Community and Government Services - Government of Nunavut, 867-975-5406, MEric@GOV.NU.CA; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
