Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Eskasoni

ESKASONI, NS, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia; and Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny.

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (Media are asked to arrive at 10:45 a.m.)



Location: Eskasoni Band Office

65 Minimal Drive

Eskasoni, Nova Scotia

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Andrew Preeper, Province of Nova Scotia, 902-222-0266, andrew.preeper@novascotia.ca; Steve Parsons, General Manager Eskasoni Corporate Division, 902-549-5470, steveparsons@eskasoni.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

