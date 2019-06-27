Media Advisory: Inauguration of Chambord's Improved Baseball Field

Jun 27, 2019, 11:14 ET
CHAMBORD, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend the completion of the Chambord Baseball field improvement with Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-St-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.
|
Date:
|
Friday, June 28, 2019
|
Time:
|
10 p.m.
|
Location:
|
In front of the Centre Marius Sauvageau
|
In the event of rain:
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: mailto:ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Alex Poulin, Press Secretary and Policy Advisor, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Tel.: 819-582-2705; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article