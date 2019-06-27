Media Advisory: Inauguration of Chambord's Improved Baseball Field

CHAMBORD, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend the completion of the Chambord Baseball field improvement with Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-St-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2019



Time: 10 p.m.



Location: In front of the Centre Marius Sauvageau

82 de la plaine Street

Chambord, Quebec, G0Q 1G0





In the event of rain:

City Hall of Chambord

Salle des pléniers

1526 Principale Street, 1st floor

Chambord, Quebec, G0W 1G0

