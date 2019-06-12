Media Advisory - In advance of federal election, actions across Canada put forward anti-racist demands

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The cross-country alliance Migrant Rights Network is holding Canada-wide actions on June 16 to put forward a pro-migrant and anti-racist agenda in advance of the federal election in October.

June 16 is International Domestic Workers Day, and this year, it is also Father's Day. Many migrants are unjustly separated from their families, and domestic workers continue to be harmed by federal and provincial laws that deny them full rights and permanent resident status.

Ahead of the federal election, migrants and allies are sounding the alarm on the increasing use of racist and xenophobic rhetoric as a vote wining strategy. The Migrant Rights Network is calling on all political parties to commit to a platform of status for all, decent work, high-quality universal public services, end to discrimination, and a stop to policies of displacement.

Affiliated rallies / creative actions and marches are planned:

June 15

Winnipeg - 1pm , June 15 . Canadian Museum for Human Rights

June 16

Fredericton - 7pm , City Hall, Tabatha Armstrong 506-453-4875 (No One Is Illegal Fredericton)

- , City Hall, 506-453-4875 (No One Is Illegal Fredericton) Guelph - 12 noon, City Hall, Mandy Hiscocks , 519-731-4179 (OPIRG Guelph)

- 12 noon, City Hall, , 519-731-4179 (OPIRG Guelph) Halifax - 2pm , Garrison Grounds , Citadel Hill

- , , Citadel Hill Kelowna - 12 noon, Dayton Street Overpass over Harvey Avenue. Luis Diaz , 250-826-1551 ( RAMA )

- 12 noon, Dayton Street Overpass over Harvey Avenue. , 250-826-1551 ( ) London - 1pm , Victoria Park

- , Victoria Park Montreal - 2pm , Parc Nelson Mandela , Romina Hernandez-Gomez , 514-560-0673

(Solidarity Across Borders)

- , , , 514-560-0673 (Solidarity Across Borders) Ottawa - 2pm , Dundonald Park - Karen Cocq , 647-970-8464 (Migrant Workers Alliance)

- , Dundonald Park - , 647-970-8464 (Migrant Workers Alliance) Peterborough - 2pm , Confederation Park

- , Confederation Park Toronto - 2:15pm , Grange Park, Syed Hussan , 416-453-3632 (Migrant Worker Alliance)

- , Grange Park, , 416-453-3632 (Migrant Worker Alliance) Vancouver - for migrant workers only, by invitation. Byron Cruz , 604-315-7725 and Lorina Serafico , 604-618-3649

See full details at www.migrantrights.ca/June16 (more actions in more locations added daily)

On social media: #UniteAgainstRacism



The Migrant Rights Network demands are:

STATUS FOR ALL: Permanent resident status and family unity for all migrants and refugees here, and landed status on arrival for those that arrive in the future. No detentions, no deportations! DECENT WORK: $15 minimum wage, full labour rights for all and no employer specific or time limited work permits. UNIVERSAL SERVICES: Full access to quality public services including healthcare, education, income security, childcare, pensions, and more for all residents. NO DISCRIMINATION: Indigenous self-determination, gender justice, and an end to racism, particularly anti-Black racism and Islamophobia. NO DISPLACEMENT: An end to practices and policies further climate change, wars, corporate impunity, dirty mining and economic exploitation which force people to migrate.

SOURCE Migrant Rights Network

For further information: Cross-Canada media contacts: English-language: Syed Hussan, 416 453 3632, hussan@migrantworkersalliance.org; French- and Spanish-language: Karen Cocq, 647 970 8464, karen@migrantworkersalliance.org