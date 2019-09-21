Media Advisory: Humber River Hospital Hosts Community Open House at North America's First Fully Digital Hospital

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHO: Humber River Hospital

WHAT: Humber River Hospital will be hosting a Community Open House on Saturday, September 21st from 10 am – 1 p.m. and invites members of the community to attend. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour our Hospital Command Centre, two of our digital operating rooms, the laboratory, MRI, meet our social robot Pepper and learn more about healthcare professions. We will also be hosting a booth on behalf of the North Western Ontario Health Team partners to engage members of the community in providing feedback on the future of healthcare. This event includes free parking and refreshments! We will also give away up to 1,000 teddy bears to all kids visiting our Teddy Bear Clinic!

WHEN: Saturday, September 21st from 10 am – 1 pm.

WHERE: Humber River Hospital, 1235 Wilson Ave. Toronto, ON. M3M 0P2

SOURCE Humber River Hospital

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Gorman, Director of Public Affairs, Humber River Hospital, 416-949-6316, jgorman@hrh.ca; Arielle Zomer, Manager of Public Affairs, 647-221-8979, azomer@hrh.ca

