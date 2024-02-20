MEDIA ADVISORY - HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS DAY WITH THE JOY SMITH FOUNDATION

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Someone is being lured into human trafficking within 1 km of every Canadian resident. Human trafficking cases are on the rise. Traffickers use Highway 401 as a major corridor to transport victims to different markets including Windsor, London, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. Over 90% of Canadian human trafficking victims are Canadian born. 13 years is the average age of entry into the sex trade in Canada. Yet, young people don't sense the danger or know the signs of human trafficking to watch for. The stats show that most Canadians under 25 are not concerned about their own risk of being trafficked.

Human Trafficking Awareness Day - February 22, 2024

WHAT:

Interview with the Joy Smith Foundation - Canada's leading authority on human trafficking prevention, intervention, and support for survivors - to learn the signs of trafficking (traffickingsigns.ca), hear compelling stats and survivor stories, and why we need to be connecting directly with young people who do not understand the danger.

WHEN:

Virtual (any time) or in person in Toronto on February 21st & February 22nd 2024

Who:

, a third-generation member of the foundation who works directly with survivors and can speak to their experiences and healing journey, and/or; Janet Campbell , CEO & President, Joy Smith Foundation who can speak to current trends and challenges of human trafficking in Canada , the signs of human trafficking and how education and community involvement can end human trafficking in Canada

About the Campaign

The Joy Smith Foundation is educating teens, the most vulnerable group to sex trafficking. Focusing on the key moment when teens get their driver's licenses, the Foundation has created a powerful video that features a survivor's harrowing story, told directly to a class of student drivers. Resources also available to all parents at traffickingsigns.ca.

For further information: TO BOOK INTERVIEWS: Manasi Sohoni, [email protected]; Rachael Collier, [email protected]