MEDIA ADVISORY - HUDSON'S BAY AND ZELLERS FLOAT TO BRING HOLIDAY MAGIC TO THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE

Toronto Santa Claus Parade Filming Opportunity

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - It's 'Claus' for celebration! Hudson's Bay and Zellers are thrilled to announce their collaborative participation in the 119th Original Santa Claus Parade on November 26, 2023. The Hudson's Bay and Zellers dual-branded float will celebrate community, nostalgia and the Canadian holiday spirit, featuring a beloved figure who will undoubtedly tug on the heartstrings of Torontonians, and viewers across Canada as the parade unfolds.

DATE: November 26, 2023



TIME: Parade begins at 12:30 pm ET



PARADE

ROUTE: Parade commences at Christie Pits and travels south ending at St. Lawrence Market. The Parade map can be found here .



WHAT TO

EXPECT While additional details of the float remain under wraps until its grand reveal on the 26th, one thing is certain—Hudson's Bay and Zellers will deliver a heartwarming and interactive experience for Parade attendees and for those watching the broadcast from the comfort of their homes at a later date in December.

ABOUT SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Original Santa Claus Parade made its debut in 1905, thanks to the sponsorship of T. Eaton Company (Eaton's). The original Parade was a "one man show" with Santa as the only attraction. Santa travelled in a special automobile through downtown Toronto, handing out souvenirs and surprise packages to the community along the way. Today, the Original Santa Claus Parade is the largest children's Parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year. The Parade relies on the support of sponsors, partners, and thousands of volunteers, to bring the magic of the season to millions of Canadians and people around the world.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. With a brand new zellers.ca website, 25 in-store locations, and additional pop-ups within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

