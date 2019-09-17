Media Advisory: Health agencies call for urgent federal crackdown on the marketing of vaping products
Sep 17, 2019, 15:14 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
Who:
|
Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Lung Association, Canadian Medical Association, Heart & Stroke
|
What:
|
Press conference recommending specific urgent actions that can be taken by federal government to address youth vaping crisis
|
Where:
|
135-B Press Conference Room in West Block on Parliament Hill, Ottawa
|
When:
|
Thursday, September 19, 2019: 10:00 AM
SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation
For further information: Cynthia Callard, Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada, 613 600 5794, ccallard@smoke-free.ca; Stephanie Lawrence, Heart and Stroke, 613-290-4236, stephanie.lawrence@heartandstroke.ca; Joshua Terry, Heart and Stroke, 416 489-7111 ext 24806, Joshua.terry@heartandstroke.ca; For questions on September 19: Eric Collard, Canadian Medical Association, 613-277-1088, Eric.collard@cma.ca; Flory Doucas, Coalition Québécoise pour le contrôle du tabac, 514-598-5533; 514-515-6780, fdoucas@cqct.qc.ca
Share this article