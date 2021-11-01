OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of three new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

Her Excellency Immaculate Nduku Musili Wambua

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya

His Excellency Patrick Guido M. Van Gheel

Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Belgium

His Excellency Molise Paul Tšeole

High Commissioner-designate of the Kingdom of Lesotho

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 10 a.m.



Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

on the day of the ceremony. Please note masks and proof of vaccination are mandatory.

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]

