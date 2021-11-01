Nov 01, 2021, 14:11 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of three new heads of mission to Canada.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
Her Excellency Immaculate Nduku Musili Wambua
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya
His Excellency Patrick Guido M. Van Gheel
Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Belgium
His Excellency Molise Paul Tšeole
High Commissioner-designate of the Kingdom of Lesotho
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom
Notes for media:
- To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.
- Please note masks and proof of vaccination are mandatory.
- Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
For further information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]
