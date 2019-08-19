Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia to make announcement related to housing

WINDSOR, NS, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal and Nova Scotia governments will be making an announcement related to the Canada-Nova Scotia Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Date: August 20, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m.





Location: 70 Tremaine Crescent, Windsor, Nova Scotia

