Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Northwest Territories support more healthy meals for kids in Northwest Territories Français
News provided byEmployment and Social Development Canada
Mar 05, 2025, 14:21 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment for the Northwest Territories, will make an announcement on the National School Food Program.
The Ministers will be accompanied by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories.
A photo opportunity will take place prior to the announcement. A media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, March 6, 2025
|
Time:
|
Photo opportunity and media tour of snack preparation and lunch distribution with students between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. MST.
|
Place:
|
Mildred Hall School
|
5408 Franklin Avenue,
|
Yellowknife,
|
Northwest Territories
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. MST on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For information (media only): Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
