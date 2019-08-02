Media Advisory - Government of Canada will announce help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades Français

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping apprentices in Thunder Bay complete their training in the skilled trades.

DATE:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019


TIME:

2:00 p.m.


PLACE:

LiUNA Local 607
730 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, Ontario

