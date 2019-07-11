Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support next generation of Canadian middle-class workers Français
Jul 11, 2019, 11:11 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will announce how the Government of Canada will support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment in Thunder Bay.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Friday, July 12, 2019
|
TIME:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Lakehead University
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
Share this article