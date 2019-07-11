Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support next generation of Canadian middle-class workers Français

Employment and Social Development Canada

Jul 11, 2019, 11:11 ET

GATINEAU, QC, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will announce how the Government of Canada will support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment in Thunder Bay.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Friday, July 12, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE:

Lakehead University
University Centre Building, Faculty Lounge
955 Oliver Road
Thunder Bay, Ontario

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

