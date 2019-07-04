Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund Français

MONTREAL, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Date:

July 5, 2019


Time:

11:00 a.m.


Location:

2600 William Tremblay Street, #118

Montréal, QC

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, CMHC Ottawa, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

