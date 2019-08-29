Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund
Aug 29, 2019, 13:35 ET
CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
Date:
August 30, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Trico Homes Gems of Redstone
37 Red Sky Road NE
Calgary, AB
For further information: Leonard Catling, CMHC, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, LCATLING@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
