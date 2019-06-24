Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative - Phase 2 Français
Jun 24, 2019, 14:08 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative – Phase 2.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
Date:
June 25, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m.
Location:
Briarview Co-op, 370 Rathburn Road East,
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Toronto, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca
