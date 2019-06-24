Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative - Phase 2

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative – Phase 2.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Date: June 25, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Briarview Co-op, 370 Rathburn Road East,

Mississauga, ON L4Z 1H7

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Toronto, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca

