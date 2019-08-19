Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Victoria
Aug 19, 2019, 15:31 ET
VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Victoria.
Media is invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
|
Date:
|
August 20, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
840 Fort St
Victoria, BC
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Leonard Catling, CMHC, 604-787-1787, LCATLING@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
