Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Toronto
Jun 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Toronto.
Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
Date:
June 27, 2019
Time:
8:00 a.m.
Location:
Southeast corner of Mill St and
For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
