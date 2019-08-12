Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Peterborough.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Diane Therrien, Mayor of Peterborough, and Mark Rogers, President, Habitat for Humanity Canada.

Date: August 13, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m.



Location: 33 Leahy's Lane Peterborough, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC, (416) 218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

