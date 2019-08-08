Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Cape Breton
Aug 08, 2019, 10:15 ET
SYDNEY, NS, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Cape Breton.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria and the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines.
Date:
August 9, 2019
Time:
10:00 AM
Location:
50 Dorchester St., 2nd Floor
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Catherine Léger, CMHC, 514-475-5165, cleger@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
