Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing Across Canada

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing across Canada.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development, along with Mark Rogers, President, Habitat for Humanity Canada.

Date:

August 15, 2019


Time:

9:00 a.m.


Location:

140 Pinery Trail

Scarborough, ON

