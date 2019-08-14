Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing Across Canada

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing across Canada.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development, along with Mark Rogers, President, Habitat for Humanity Canada.

Date: August 15, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m.



Location: 140 Pinery Trail Scarborough, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC, (416) 218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

