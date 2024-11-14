WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Manitoba.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 11:00 am (CT)

Location:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Stuart Clark Garden of Contemplation, Level 3

85 Israel Asper Way

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Connor Burton, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]