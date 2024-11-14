Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet in Manitoba Français
News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Nov 14, 2024, 12:39 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Manitoba.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Time: 11:00 am (CT)
Location:
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Stuart Clark Garden of Contemplation, Level 3
85 Israel Asper Way
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Connor Burton, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
