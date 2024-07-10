GATINEAU, QC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, will be in Toronto to make an announcement regarding the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024 Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT





To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Further information will be provided upon registration.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information (media only): Patrick Vaughan, Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]