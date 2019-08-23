Media Advisory - Government of Canada to help youth and newcomers in the Greater Vancouver area

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an announcement about how the Government is helping youth and newcomers to Canada in the Greater Vancouver Area.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Monday, August 26, 2019



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE : S.U.C.C.E.S.S Head Office

28 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

