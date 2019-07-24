Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for on-the-job work experience for post-secondary students
Jul 24, 2019, 15:20 ET
OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance (Youth Economic Opportunity), will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is ensuring young Canadians have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow through work-integrated learning.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 25, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
George Brown College Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts
This event will be live streamed on Facebook. Visit Canadian Innovation at the time of the announcement.
Stay connected
Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article