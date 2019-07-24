Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for on-the-job work experience for post-secondary students

OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance (Youth Economic Opportunity), will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is ensuring young Canadians have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow through work-integrated learning.

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. (ET)



Location: George Brown College Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts

Main Floor Atrium

300 Adelaide St. East

Toronto, Ontario

This event will be live streamed on Facebook. Visit Canadian Innovation at the time of the announcement.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

