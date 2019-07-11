Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg Français
Jul 11, 2019, 11:27 ET
OTTAWA, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg.
|
Event:
|
Announcement and Media Availability
|
Date:
|
Friday, July 12, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:45 a.m. (CDT)
|
Location:
|
City of Winnipeg City Hall Courtyard
The event will be livestreamed on the @ec_minister Twitter account.
Media are encouraged to express their interest and register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
