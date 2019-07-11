Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg

OTTAWA, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Time: 9:45 a.m. (CDT) Location: City of Winnipeg City Hall Courtyard

510 Main Street

Winnipeg, MB

The event will be livestreamed on the @ec_minister Twitter account.

Media are encouraged to express their interest and register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

