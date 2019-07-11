Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg Français

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Jul 11, 2019, 11:27 ET

OTTAWA, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg.

Event:

Announcement and Media Availability

Date:

Friday, July 12, 2019

Time:

9:45 a.m. (CDT)

Location:

City of Winnipeg City Hall Courtyard
510 Main Street
Winnipeg, MB

The event will be livestreamed on the @ec_minister Twitter account.

Media are encouraged to express their interest and register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Environment and Climate Change Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Jul 11, 2019, 11:27 ET