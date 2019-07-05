Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce partnership with Inuit organizations to benefit Inuit across Canada

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, alongside the Kakivak Association and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada and its Inuit partners are working together to create employment opportunities for Inuit across Canada.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Monday, July 8, 2019



TIME : 2:00 p.m.



PLACE : Kakivak Association Parnaivik Building 924 Mivvik Street Iqaluit, Nunavut

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

