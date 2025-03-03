Parliamentary Secretary Tim Louis will announce funding for the development of an Indigenous cultural centre and museum in Debert, Nova Scotia.

MILLBROOK, NS, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Louis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce funding for the development of an Indigenous cultural centre and museum in Debert. He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

TIME:

3:00 p.m.

Journalists wishing to attend the announcement in person must confirm their participation by submitting their full name and the name of the organization they represent to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on March 3. Information on how to attend will be provided afterward.

For more information (media only), please contact: Charles Thibault-Béland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]