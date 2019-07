Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Nova Scotia

DIGBY, NS, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will be making a high-speed Internet funding announcement.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. (AT)



Location: Digby Fire Hall

163 First Avenue

Digby, Nova Scotia

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadianInnovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Infrastructure Canada on social media.

Twitter: @INFC_eng, Facebook: Infrastructure Canada – English, Instagram: @infragram_can

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, 1-877-250-7154 (toll-free), infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home