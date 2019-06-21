Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Clean Energy Investment in Labrador Français
Jun 21, 2019, 13:46 ET
OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament Yvonne Jones, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for the NunatuKavut Community Council for a clean energy capacity building project. A media availability will follow.
|
Date and
|
Monday, June 24, 2019
|
Location:
|
NunatuKavut Community Council Head Office, Boardroom
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
Share this article