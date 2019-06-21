Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Clean Energy Investment in Labrador

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament Yvonne Jones, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for the NunatuKavut Community Council for a clean energy capacity building project. A media availability will follow.

Date and

Time: Monday, June 24, 2019

2:00 p.m. ADT



Location: NunatuKavut Community Council Head Office, Boardroom

200 Kelland Drive

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL

