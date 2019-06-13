Media Advisory - Government of Canada supports new affordable housing complex in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing for individuals, families, and seniors in Winnipeg.

Media are invited to join Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Minister of Families as they make this joint announcement.

Date: June 14, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m.



Place: 200 Arlington St, Winnipeg MB

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

