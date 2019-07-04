Media Advisory - Government of Canada improving workplace safety in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will announce a new partnership to help prevent workplace harassment and violence in Canada.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Friday, July 5, 2019



TIME : 1:00 p.m.



PLACE : Artscape Sandbox

301 Adelaide Street West

Toronto, Ontario

