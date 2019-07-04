Media Advisory - Government of Canada improving workplace safety in Canada

Jul 04, 2019, 12:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will announce a new partnership to help prevent workplace harassment and violence in Canada.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Friday, July 5, 2019
|
TIME:
|
1:00 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Artscape Sandbox
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
