Media Advisory - Government of Canada ceremonies in Halifax to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

HALIFAX, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is hosting three public commemorative events in Halifax from June 3-6, 2019, to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, and to remember those who served and sacrificed for our freedom.

Event: Journey across Canada – Boots Arrival Ceremony



Location: VIA Rail Halifax Station

1161 Hollis Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia



Date: Monday, June 3, 2019



Time: 17:50 ADT





Event: Wreath-laying ceremony



Location: Halifax Memorial, Point Pleasant Park

5530 Point Pleasant Drive

Halifax, Nova Scotia



Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019



Time: 10:30 ADT



There will be a photo-op and may be interview opportunities with the official delegation members.





Event: Government of Canada 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy Signature Ceremony



Location: Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

5425 Sackville Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia



Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019



Time: 14:30 ADT



There will be a photo-op and may be interview opportunities with the official delegation members.



Members of the media who wish to cover this Canadian signature ceremony are asked to register by email to vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca.



­­­­­­­­­For more information, please visit the Veterans Affairs Canada website at veterans.gc.ca/d-day75. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #CanadaRemembers and #DDay75.

As well as the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, 2019 marks the 5th anniversary of the end of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan, and the 75th anniversaries of the Battle of the Scheldt and the Italian Campaign during the Second World War.

