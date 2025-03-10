MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CITY OF PORT COLBORNE TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN PORT COLBORNE Français

PORT COLBORNE, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, alongside William Steele, Mayor of Port Colborne for the announcement.

Date:

March 11, 2025

 

Time:

10:30 AM ET

 

Location:

Port Colborne City Hall
Council Chambers, 3rd floor
66 Charlotte Street,
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3C8


For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

