MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CITY OF PORT COLBORNE TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN PORT COLBORNE
Mar 10, 2025, 16:42 ET
PORT COLBORNE, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, alongside William Steele, Mayor of Port Colborne for the announcement.
Date:
March 11, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM ET
Location:
Port Colborne City Hall
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
