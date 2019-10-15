Media Advisory - GMP to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - GMP Capital Inc. (GMP) (TSX: GMP) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, November 8, 2019, in a press release to be issued at approximately 6:00 a.m. (EST).

THIRD QUARTER 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call and live audio webcast to discuss GMP's third quarter 2019 results and outlook will be held that morning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be open to the public. Interested parties are invited to access the quarterly conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416-340-2216 or 1-800-273-9672 (toll free). The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of our website, at http://gmpcapital.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.



A recording of the conference call will be available until Sunday, December 8, 2019, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and entering access code 1643392#. The webcast will be archived, at http://gmpcapital.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.

ABOUT GMP CAPITAL INC.

GMP is a leading independent diversified financial services firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada, providing a wide range of financial products and services to a global client base that includes corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals in two integrated reporting segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, including advisory and underwriting services, institutional sales and trading and research through offices in Canada, the United Kingdom and The Bahamas. Wealth Management consists of GMP's non-controlling ownership interest in Richardson GMP Limited. Richardson GMP Limited, Canada's largest independent wealth management firm, is focused on providing exclusive and comprehensive wealth management and investment services delivered by an experienced team of investment professionals. GMP is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GMP". For further information, please visit our corporate website at gmpcapital.com.

For further information: GMP Capital Inc., Rocco Colella, Director, Investor Relations, 145 King Street West, Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1J8, Tel: (416) 941-0894; Fax: (416) 943-6175, rcolella@gmpcapital.com or investorrelations@gmpcapital.com

