Media Advisory: Frontline workers at Community Living Cambridge to march for fair wages, accountability

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 15, 2019 /CNW/ - On Developmental Services Appreciation Day, the frontline workers at Community Living Cambridge and their allies will be marching through the neighbourhood surrounding the organization's head office on Hespeler Road on Monday, June 17, from noon to 1 p.m. to draw attention to low wages and a lack of transparency.

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Location: Start at Community Living Cambridge head office: 160 Hespeler Rd., Cambridge

The frontline workers, who belong to OPSEU Local 267, joined OPSEU in 2018 and are currently attempting to bargain their first contract.

They haven't had a significant wage increase for more than 10 years and make less than their counterparts at other Community Living locations.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Nicole Fraser, OPSEU Local 267 President, 226-752-7672

