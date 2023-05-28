Media Advisory - Focused on Nature presents The Living Sea: Fragile Beauty exhibition in Toronto

TORONTO, May 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Focused on Nature is pleased to announce the arrival of Prince Hussain Aga Khan's Living Sea - Fragile Beauty exhibition in Toronto.

This exhibition offers a captivating lens into a striking underwater world and presents a powerful message about the impact of climate change and human activity on our delicate marine ecosystems. Photos of diverse species and flora highlight the beauty and fragility of marine biodiversity and the importance of protecting it from the impacts of pollution and human activity.

The exhibition has been hosted at numerous venues around the world, including Nairobi, Bahrain, Lisbon, London, New York and most recently Calgary.

The exhibition is on display at the Ismaili Centre, Toronto from May 25 – June 4, 2023. Tickets to view the exhibition are free and can be booked online .

About the Photographer

From a young age, Prince Hussain Aga Khan developed a keen interest in conservation, tropical fish, reptiles and amphibians – and began scuba diving at 14. He started travelling to the tropics frequently after high school and began taking photographs on a trip to the Brazilian Amazon in 1996.

Multiple photographic expeditions, often organized jointly with scientists or professional photographers, have led him to constitute extraordinary archives, covering various geographic areas and types of habitats.

His international exhibitions aim to inspire admiration for wildlife and the desire to protect it. Collections of Prince Hussain's photographs have also been published in four books, proceeds from the sale of which are donated, via Focused on Nature, to shark, cetacean or sea turtle conservation.

About Focused on Nature

This exhibition is produced by Focused on Nature (FON), an organization that finances some of the most impactful wildlife charities in the world. Handpicked and vetted through a process of consultation with FON's experts, committed advisers and contacts – or by literature review – organizations working on the conservation of sharks, cetaceans, mobulid rays, African elephants, rhinoceroses, rainforests and apes receive yearly donations.

Grantees include the Shark Conservation Fund and Fins Attached, the Manta Trust, Whale and Dolphin Conservation and the Wild Dolphin Project, the Rainforest Trust and Re:wild, the Wildlife Conservation Society and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, as well as Oceana and the Jane Goodall Institute.

The exhibition in Toronto is hosted in conjunction with the Ismaili Council for Canada.

SOURCE Focused on Nature

For further information: Anar Jassani, Communications Coordinator, [email protected], (647) 949-2293; OR Aliya Kassam, Communications Coordinator, [email protected], (416) 553-0620