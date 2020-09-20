MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The 2nd vice-president of de Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), Anne Dionne, and the president of the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ-CSQ), Valérie Grenon, will hold a press conference on negotiations in the regulated and subsidized family environment on Sunday, September 20, at 1:30 p.m.

Details

Who?

Anne Dionne, 2nd vice-president of the CSQ (English spokeperson)

Valérie Grenon, President of the FIPEQ-CSQ (French spokeperson)

What?

Press conference on the state of negotiations and the launch of the indefinite general strike

When?

Sunday, September 20th

Registrations begin at 1 p.m.

Press conference start at 1:30 p.m.

Recording will be allowed to all participants

Where?

Via Zoom : https://zoom.us/j/99840198794?pwd=dG5aYzFDYlFGOWk1YXNsUUN4WjMxUT09

Secret code : 198695

About FIPEQ-CSQ

The Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ-CSQ) is the most representative union organization in early childhood. It represents close to 13,000 members across Quebec working in early childhood centers (CPEs) or as supervisors of regulated and subsidized family educational services.

For further information: Mathieu Morin, conseiller aux communications, FIPEQ-CSQ, cellulaire : 514 378 5933, Courriel : [email protected], Twitter : @fipeq_csq