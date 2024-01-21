Jan 21, 2024, 09:00 ET
RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Richmond.
Media are invited to join Wilson Miao, Member for Richmond Centre – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – Parm Bains, Member for Steveston-Richmond East, and Malcolm Brodie, Mayor for the City of Richmond.
Date:
January 22, 2024
Time:
9:30 am PT
Location:
Richmond City Hall
6911 No. 3 Road
Richmond BC V6Y 2C1
