MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN HAPPY VALLEY GOOSE BAY

News provided byGovernment of Canada
Nov 14, 2024, 11:07 ET
HAPPY VALLEY GOOSE BAY, NL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, the Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Housing, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and His Worship George Andrews, Mayor of Happy Valley Goose Bay.
|
Date:
|
November 15, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 am AT
|
Location:
|
Hotel North 2
Upper Conference Room
382 Hamilton River Road
Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL A0P 1C0
SOURCE Government of Canada
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article