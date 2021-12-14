TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is available to comment on today's federal economic update on behalf of Canada's small- and medium-sized businesses.

Small businesses are still struggling to get back to normal sales levels—only 36 per cent had recovered their pre-pandemic sales as of the end of November, according to CFIB's Small Business Recovery Dashboard. CFIB has urged the federal government to put in place measures that will support small business recovery, and will be looking for commitments on those measures in today's announcement.

On COVID support programs:

Lower the threshold for all wage and rent supports and raise the subsidy levels for all businesses to the formula used for the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program.

Include new businesses that started after the pandemic began in all business support programs.

Offer additional funding through the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan, increase the amount forgivable, and delay the repayment deadline to the end of 2024.

On keeping the cost of doing business from increasing further:

Freeze the scheduled 2022 Canada Pension Plan (CPP) increase and all other taxes on business.

Introduce a 50:50 split in EI premiums paid between employers and employees for small businesses.

Address labour and skills shortages plaguing small businesses, including a major temporary expansion of the Temporary Foreign Worker program.

Evaluate and reduce the red tape burden.

Put in place a plan to balance the budget.

