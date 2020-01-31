MEDIA ADVISORY - February 4th is Toque Tuesday and we are fighting to prevent homelessness across Canada!

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Join Raising the Roof and our partner agencies across Canada on February 4th for Toque Tuesday as we sell toques, baseball hats, and socks in support of long-term solutions to prevent homelessness.

Toque sales will take place at multiple locations across the GTA including TTC stations, GO stations, the PATH, and Nathan Phillips Square. We invite you to celebrate our 23rd year and attend a local event!

Media are encouraged to visit our primary location:

Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen Street West – courtyard)

Time: 10:30 AM

Who and what will be there?

Our Executive Director, Marc Soberano, will be at Nathan Phillips Square along with Mayor John Tory at 10.30 AM, where he will proclaim February 4th as Toque Tuesday. The Local Collective have created a unique and thought-provoking art installation at Nathan Phillips Square that will capture people's imaginations and illustrate facts about homelessness in our city and across our nation. All of this means there will be great opportunities for live shots of Torontonians purchasing toques to end homelessness!

A complete event listing [http://www.raisingtheroof.org/news-and-events/events/] is available.

Where does the money go?

Proceeds from the Toque Campaign benefit community agencies across the country to help fund their vital work in the homelessness sector as well as Raising the Roof's Reside program, a homelessness initiative focusing on restoring vacant dwellings into affordable housing through social enterprise. Toque purchases make a real difference in the lives of thousands of Canadians each year.

About Raising the Roof:

Raising the Roof provides national leadership on long-term solutions for the prevention of homelessness through partnerships and collaborations with diverse stakeholders, investment in local communities, and public education. For more information, visit: www.raisingtheroof.org

