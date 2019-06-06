Media Advisory: Facebook Canada brings 'Civic Boost' tour to Vancouver and Calgary

Facebook celebrates civic engagement, small businesses and local news innovation with a cross-Canada Tour

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Facebook's Civic Boost tour will visit Vancouver, BC and Calgary, AB on its final two stops as part of a cross-Canada tour focused on civic engagement, small business success, and local news innovation. The tour has already visited Halifax, NS; Ottawa, ON; Montreal, QC; and Oshawa, ON. Each stop includes training sessions led by Facebook and Instagram experts for political candidates, small businesses, and media publishers on best practices and strategies for success.

As part of Facebook's Canadian Election Integrity Initiative, programming will share ways to encourage civic engagement ahead of the federal election, how to spot misinformation online, efforts underway to ensure the integrity of our platform ahead of the 2019 federal election, as well as training for political candidates. Shining spotlight on women leaders in politics, Facebook has teamed up with Equal Voice, a national multi-partisan organization dedicated to electing women to all levels of political office in Canada, to host evening reception events.

In celebration of small businesses, the backbone of the Canadian economy, events will feature panel discussions with entrepreneurs sharing how they've connected with their communities and grown their businesses using Facebook and Instagram. And, as part of Facebook's ongoing support of local news innovation, we're inviting local media publishers to participate in training sessions where they will learn strategies to drive engagement across Facebook and Instagram. In addition, there will be opportunities for informal networking and conversations among all participants.

WHAT

Free summit on how to use Facebook to support local business and encourage civic engagement online. Guests can register for the launch event and other tour stops by visiting: http://facebookcanadianelectionintegrityinitiative.com/civic-boost.html

WHEN AND WHERE

Vancouver : Tuesday, June 11, 2019

: Location: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel - 1128 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC



Time: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Calgary : Friday, June 14, 2019

: Location: Red & White Club - 1833 Crowchild Trail Northwest Calgary, AB



Time: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

WHO

Local community leaders, business owners, and community members

Equal Voice representatives

